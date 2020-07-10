Hikers disobey Manitou Incline closure, call for rescue

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Manitou Incline has been closed for months, there are signs throughout Manitou Springs alerting people of the closure, the most popular Incline group on Facebook has dozens of posts talking about the closure. But despite all of that, some hikers are ignoring the closure and then calling for help from El Paso County Search and Rescue.

A post was shared on the organization's Instagram page Friday saying, "We are still rescuing folks off the Incline, regardless of the closure. Please be safe and aware of the heat."

Temperatures near Manitou Springs have topped 90 degrees this week, and there are no options to replenish water near the top.

The popular trail, which ascends nearly 3,000 stairs up Mount Manitou, is temporarily closed due to a combination of safety precautions for COVID-19 and a dispute over parking management between Manitou and Colorado Springs. A group climbed the Incline last month in protest of the closure, but no further action has been taken.

No estimate has been given on a timeframe to reopen the trail, but the two cities are working on a reservation system to use it.