Behind the scenes: Summit House on Pikes Peak about halfway done

Top Stories

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Despite the tumult of 2020, construction on the brand new summit house atop Pikes Peak continues to stay right on track to open next spring. On Thursday, KRDO got a behind-the-scenes look of the project.

Jack Glavan, manager of Pikes Peak, said, “It’s kind of interesting. If you come up now you’ll have limited views -- it is a construction site -- but how often do you see a building being constructed at 14,000 feet?”

The building will be completely integrated into the mountain with brand new walkways and 360-degree views.

And despite the inconvenience of Covid-19 and weather delays, the project is about halfway done.

Glavan said, “Now things have been going really well. We’ve had some supply issues and some shop drawing issues with the COVID, but basically we have had long lead items that GE Johnson’s been working with, so it hasn’t slowed us down too much.”

Crews have had a great May and June and are hoping the same for July and August. The goal right now is to fully enclose the building, that way they can continue working inside when winter hits.

Project superintendent Rob Clough said they need to finish the glass and the stone on the exterior. "That will allow us to continue working through the remainder portion of the winter, completing all the interior improvements and getting us to that completion in spring of '21.”

Even though the construction at the top may be an inconvenience for people visiting the mountain, Glavan says it will all be worth it in the end.

“Enjoy the views, enjoy the drive, you still have 20 miles of highway. Just be patient up here,” Glavan said.

Not only is the summit house expected open up, but next May, the Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway is scheduled to reopen around the same time.