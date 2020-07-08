Wildfire reported near Royal Gorge area

Top Stories

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Firefighters have been called to a reported wildfire just west of Canon City and south of the Royal Gorge Bridge & Park.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center reported the fire Wednesday afternoon, and a fire map shows that it's being called the Grand Canyon Hills fire.

The fire was estimated to be about 1/2 acre as of 4:40 p.m., but the area is in a Red Flag warning so it's likely the fire will grow quickly. RMACC reported that firefighting aircraft have been called in to help contain the fire.

Evacuations haven't been ordered as of publication time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.