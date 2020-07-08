Detectives bust ring of illegal marijuana grows in Divide, Colorado Springs, Trinidad

Top Stories

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- What started off as a tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation in Divide turned into the bust of a multi-county operation that stretched into Colorado Springs and as far down south as Trinidad.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office gave information on Wednesday about the bust. Detectives first got a tip about a grow on County Road 5 in Divide, but then they learned there was another address linked to the operation in Trinidad, which is near the Colorado, New Mexico border.

"Several Colorado agencies participated in a multi-county criminal investigation into a group associated with black market marijuana cultivation and distribution," Commander Greg Couch with the Teller County Sheriff's office said in a release Wednesday morning.

After getting search warrants, detectives raided the two places on Tuesday and then found out about a third grow operation in a rented space on Arrawanna Street in Colorado Springs.

Between the three locations, more than 1,500 illegally grown marijuana plants were seized, along with $32,000 in cash, several firearms, and vehicles.

Three people -- 65-year-old Javier Morejon, 55-year-old Robin Morejon, and 35-year-old Joseph Vaquilar -- are facing felony charges linked to the marijuana distribution. Bonds were set at $50,000.