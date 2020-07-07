Murder-suicide suspected in case of 2 people found dead in Monument home

Top Stories

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO) -- After an investigation into the discovery of two dead people in a Monument home last Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office believes the deaths were a result of a murder-suicide.

The two deceased people were identified Tuesday as 40-year-old Michelle Johnson and 64-year-old Robert Johnson. The sheriff's office says Robert's death was ruled a suicide.

Both of the Johnsons were found inside a home near Front and 1st streets after a welfare check Friday afternoon.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, according to the sheriff's office. No word was given on a possible motive into the alleged killing.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence is asked to contact the local office for TESSA here.