Witness at fire on Security Boulevard turns out to be arson suspect

SECURITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that one of the witnesses who gave information after a reported fire on Security Boulevard Sunday night was actually a suspect seen on video starting the fire.

The fire happened at a house near the intersection of Security and Hayes. The back garage at one home and carport both burned.

Authorities told KRDO when we first reported the fire that a suspect was in custody. On Monday, the EPCSO identified Tre Montez Williams, 28, as the suspect.

EPCSO said Williams portrayed himself as a witness before investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed him as the suspect.

Williams faces charges of first-degree arson, two counts of criminal mischief, and possession of drug paraphernalia.