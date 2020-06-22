Colorado Springs Police Operations Center vandalized over the weekend

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Monday morning, city crews were at the Police Operations Center removing red paint that covered the side of the building.

Lt. Jim Sokolik with CSPD said, "Obviously we do have a criminal investigation so we will be monitoring that we will be reviewing our cameras and see if we can see who was responsible for that so we can take them into custody."

According to CSPD, the damage was reported just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Sokolik said, "This certainly isn't the way to get your message out there, we have been dealing with vandalism on pretty much a daily basis since the protest started and it's really good people in the neighborhood services who are up here every morning to get that cleaned off."

This is not the first thing to be vandalized here in the Springs since the protests have started. Windows have been smashed here at police headquarters and at the courthouse and the General Palmer statue Downtown sits spray painted as well. This past weekend, graffiti was found at Red Rocks Open Space.

"They shouldn't be vandalizing anything," said Lt. Sokolik. "But, obviously with our building, we have the ability to clean that and I'm not so sure that will be the same for the Red Rocks area. That's a natural formation and I don't know what kind of damage that's going to cause long term."

We asked CSPD if the recent vandalism is the sign of escalating problems.e asked them if the recent vandalism on the POC is concerning and if they are worried about this leading to something worse.

Sokolik said, "It's not officer safety, we are not concerned about violence, just concerned about the thousands of dollars of damage to the city that's been occurring regularly."

Currently no arrests have been made, we will keep you updated.