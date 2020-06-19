Labor Day Lift Off is a go, but details on event are still up in the air

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're still set for Labor Day Lift Off -- KRDO met with the president of the Rainbow Ryders Friday to discuss impacts on the popular event in Colorado Springs amid COVID-19.

And even though the Labor Day Lift Off would look much different than normal, president Scott Appleman said they are doing everything in their power to make sure the event still happens.

"We are meeting on that today, as a matter of fact. The Labor Day Lift Off will happen. That is without a doubt a goal for all of us who are making it happen. We will have a formal announcement towards the end of next week," said Appleton.

As for safety and protecting their customers when flying, Appleton says they have taken extreme measures to make sure people feel safe while up in the air.

"We have several measures on what we are doing," said Appleton. "Obviously, our office facilities, our vehicles, our balloon baskets, we are sanitizing before and after any of the passengers come in on a daily basis. We have hand washing stations all over and we provide everyone with a mask who might not have one already. On our larger baskets, we have vinyl drapes and gives everyone their own space."

As soon as details on the Labor Day Lift Off are released we will be sure to let you know. Appleton hopes to have a plan in place by next week.