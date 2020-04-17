When will the unemployed in Colorado get extra $600 per week? Very soon, CDLE says

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- It's a question on the minds of many of the tens of thousands of people who recently filed for unemployment in Colorado due to COVID-19: When will I get the extra $600 per week provided by the federal government?

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment answered that during a call Friday, saying the state will be set up next week to accept CARES Act claims and pay claimants who have already been approved.

State unemployment payments have already gone out to many of the recently unemployed in Colorado, albeit with a few snags. On April 20, the extra money provided by the CARES Act will be available, and people should see the additional $600 per week

Self-employed and gig workers are also eligible for the assistance, but they will need to provide either a 2018 or 2019 tax return as part of their application.

The unemployment rate in Colorado surged up to 4.5% in March, the CDLE said. It's the first time the state's unemployment rate has risen above the national rate since 2005. But that number is still expected to rise when April's job losses are accounted for.

