Thunderbirds get ready to fly over Colorado, honoring first responders amid COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are preparing for their big, altered show in Colorado this weekend.

For the first time, U.S Air Force Academy cadets will be graduating weeks early. Per tradition, though, the Thunderbirds will be flying over in celebration, but with some added saltues.

On Saturday, the F-16's are "going to show our support and appreciation with a series of community flyovers following the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation flyover," explained a Facebook post on Friday morning.

The demonstration squadron will be making several passes over different communities in Colorado.

"We are honored to extend our salute to Colorado healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus," the Facebook post said.

KRDO is speaking with Thunderbird 3, Capt. Michael Brewer, Right Wing for the squadron ahead of the Saturday flyover.

Watch the full story tonight on KRDO Newschannel 13 at 5 p.m.