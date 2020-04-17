Gov. Polis deploys Colorado National Guard to nursing homes, mandates masks for workers at critical businesses

Top Stories

DENVER (KRDO) -- Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado and made two big announcements during a news conference Friday afternoon -- he's deploying the state's National Guard to three nursing homes to help with testing, and he has ordered workers at critical businesses to wear masks.

Gov. Polis announced he would be deploying the Colorado National Guard to the state's three largest nursing homes to help with testing and coronavirus prevention. He also ordered all long-term care facilities to develop long-term isolation plans in the event of a positive case.

As of Friday evening, there were 9,048 cases reported in Colorado with 391 deaths. More information can be found at the state's website here.