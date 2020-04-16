Since COVID-19, CDOT has taken extra precautions when it comes to snow days

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow is expected to fall once again in Southern Colorado as CDOT is ready to send out a full call out for tonight's storm.

Michelle Peulen with CDOT said, “In El Paso County, they are on snow shift, which means 12 hours on and 12 hours off. Same with Park [County] and Teller County.”

But with Covid-19 continuing to spread, has that affected CDOT and the number of plows that they are able to send out? Peulen says that no matter what, they will be prepared to keep roads clear for essential employees.

“It’s vital that CDOT be out there doing their job. So, we have had to take interesting measures with an abundance of caution,” said Peulen. “We are splitting shifts, which typically we don’t do, so many of our areas are on a day shift and a night shift no matter if it is a snow day or not. We are also assigning vehicles so only certain people can be in each plow and then those plows go through a very deep clean.”

Being on lockdown isn’t ideal for anyone, but the less traffic on the roads has really helped in their effort of keeping highways clear.

"Obviously there isn’t as much disruption in plowing if there aren’t as many vehicles in the roadway. Unfortunately what we are seeing is motorists driving way too fast.”

Peulen asks that drivers please slow down and obey the speed limit. And if you do not have to be out on the roads, then please stay home.