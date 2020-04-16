El Paso County Public Health opens drive-through COVID-19 testing to more people

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Public Health Department says it has expanded testing guidelines at its drive-through coronavirus testing center.

According to the department, COVID-19 testing will now be provided to anyone who experienced fever, cough, or shortness of breath within the last 3-5 days.

That's an expansion from previous guidelines by the county, which required a doctor's referral for a test.

The department says, "The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are those of an acute respiratory infection or influenza-like illness. Symptoms typically include fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, and body aches. Other less common symptoms could include headache, confusion, runny nose, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of smell."

The testing center is located near South Parkside Drive/KidsKare Point, and is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.