Sam’s Club expands ‘hero’ shopping to first responders, healthcare workers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- While many grocery stores are offering restricted hours for shoppers in high-risk age groups amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Sam's Club announced Wednesday they'll now be expanding their dedicated shopping hours for 'heroes.'

These hero shopping hours currently include Sam's Club associates. But starting this Sunday, April 19, it will expand to welcome healthcare workers and first responders.

The hero shopping hours are every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Sam's Club also announced the'll be providing masks to any shopper that enters their store.

"In order to protect our associates, healthcare workers and first responders, all shoppers will be provided and highly encouraged to wear masks while they are shopping at the club during this time. It’s our way of saying “thank you” for everything these incredible individuals are doing for our communities," said Sam's Club officials in the release.

Sam's Club announced last month they'd be adding senior shopping hours and a concierge service every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.