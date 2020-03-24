Sam’s Club adds senior shopping hours, concierge service

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sam's Club is joining the grocery store trend of dedicating shopping hours to seniors and others with disabilities or compromised immune systems amid coronavirus concerns.

But they're also going one step further with a concierge "shop from your car" service, the company announced Tuesday.

"From a designated parking location, members in need can place their order from their car, and a Sam’s Club associate will grab the items on the list," said the company in a statement. This service will include pharmacy and optical orders.

The senior shopping hours and concierge service will be available every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. It goes into effect this Thursday, March 26.