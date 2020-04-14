BLM implements fire restrictions in southern Colorado counties

Top Stories

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Bureau of Land Management announced Tuesday that they would be implementing additional fire restrictions for BLM land amid the start of wildfire season. The restrictions go into effect April 14.

"The restrictions are being put in place to align with orders and restrictions that have been put in place by counties to reduce the risk of wildland fire and promote public and wildland fire personnel safety," said BLM authorities in the release.

BLM land in El Paso, Pueblo, Teller and Boulder counties will face Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Stage 1 Fire Restrictions prohibit the following acts:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire or campfire except within agency-provided fire grates at developed recreation sites. Devices using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel are permitted.

Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and working, a chemical fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity by weight, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 36 inches. (continued on next page)

Using a welder, either arc or gas, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter with a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher of not less than 8 ounces capacity.

Using exploding targets.

These fire restrictions are in addition to the year-round wildfire prevention restrictions on BLM-administered public lands in Colorado. These are:

Leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.

Possession, discharge or use of any fireworks.

Discharge of a firearm using incendiary or tracer ammunition.

Burn, ignite or cause to burn any tire, wire, magnesium, or any other hazardous or explosive material.

Operate any off-road vehicle on public lands unless the vehicle is equipped with a properly installed spark arrester pursuant to 43 CFR 8343.1 (c).

Meanwhile, Chaffee, Lake and Park counties will be under Stage 2 fire restrictions

Stage 2 Fire Restrictions prohibit the following acts: