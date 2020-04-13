Weather Alert: Continued snow for Southern Colorado

Top Stories

TODAY: We will be seeing some of that April snow for the Colorado Front Range today as another wave of energy comes in from the west. Snow that developed last night will taper off for a time between 8am and 11am and will pick back up around then or closer to noon. Rain and snow will be seen along the I-25 corridor and through the Highway 50 region with all snow through the El Paso and Teller County areas. Highs today will be in the 20s over the mountains and 30s and 40s in the lower elevations. This afternoon moisture changes over to all snow through sunset tonight.

TONIGHT: Snow tapers off between midnight and 6am. We will see some minor, additional accumulation. 2-4” of snow looks likely here in Colorado Springs. We will also see these totals through areas north and west over Woodland Park and Monument Hill. Isolated totals to 5” can’t be ruled out for these regions. Places south of Colorado Springs will generally be seeing 1” or less.

EXTENDED: The second half of Tuesday looks sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s. We have a break in the moisture for Wednesday before another round of potential snow moves in Thursday. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.