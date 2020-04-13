Homicide investigation underway after Pueblo man dies of ‘possible’ gunshot wound

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo Police are investigating the city's 5th homicide of 2020 after a man died in the emergency room early Sunday.

Police tell us the 26-year-old was dropped off just after 3 a.m. at St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. He died from injuries regarding a 'possible' gunshot wound, said police in a release Monday.

Police say there is no suspect description or motive at this time, although they say they did locate the driver who dropped the victim off at the hospital. They also found the car used to transport him-- a 2000s gold Chevrolet Trailblazer.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022 or Detective Torres at (719) 320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ 542-STOP (542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.