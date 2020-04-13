COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Pueblo senior living home

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a release Monday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health reported that multiple residents and employees at a long-term care facility had tested positive for COVID-19.

In total, four staff members and six residents at Brookdale El Camino senior living are confirmed cases.

The first case was confirmed in late March when an employee tested positive, according to Pueblo public health. A week later, a resident tested positive but was not linked to the original positive case.

Visitors haven't been allowed at Brookdale El Camino since March 13, said the release. The facility has been professionally disinfected over the weekend.

“We remain vigilant in adhering to our safety protocols and monitoring the individual health of every resident,” said Heather Hunter, Brookdale Senior Living spokesperson. “We are following the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and are in close communication with the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment."

