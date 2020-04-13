Colorado launches face mask design contest

Top Stories

COLORADO (KRDO) -- If wearing face masks to help prevent the spread of coronavirus is becoming the norm in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis at least wants us to show off our creative sides with it.

Polis announced a new project Monday called the Colorado Face Mask Design Challenge. It sounds exactly like it's titled: the challenge has been issued for Coloradans to design some cool looking face masks.

The website provides a template for masks, and while the guidelines are calling for "all Colorado kids" to enter, we don't think they're checking IDs.

The best designs will actually be printed onto a batch of professionally made masks, according to the state.

Find the site at this link