WATCH: Gov. Jared Polis asks all Coloradans to wear cloth masks when going out

DENVER (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis issued a statement Friday asking all residents in the state to wear a cloth mask if going outside for essential errands.

The governor gave an update on the status of COVID-19 in the state as the number of cases has soared over 4,100 and deaths have topped 105.

Polis also demonstrated with a mask of his own and said that when you're back home to "wash the mask in a heat wash" and then wash your hands and face.

The idea is to help prevent the spread of droplets that could carry the COVID-19 virus or other illnesses. The governor acknowledged that cloth masks aren't a 100% safeguard, but he said the more people wear masks, the sooner that the state can roll back restrictions in place under a public health order.

You can also get cloth and instructions on how to make the masks at Coloradomaskproject.com.

More information on statistics can be found at the state's website HERE.

