‘Massive’ grass fire burns along Hwy 194 east of La Junta

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A large grass fire ignited Saturday afternoon along Highway 194 east of La Junta. The Otero County Sheriff's Office called it 'massive,' although there isn't a specific acreage estimate at this time.

The blaze has been dubbed the Bent's Fort Fire, according to the sheriff's office.

The La Junta Fire Department is the lead agency but other agencies are responding to the blaze as well. Crews are asking motorists to avoid the area.

It's unclear if any evacuations have been ordered at this time. Check back here for updates.