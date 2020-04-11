Dozens of residents, staff at Aurora nursing home test positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado state health department is investigating an outbreak at an Aurora nursing home after 33 residents and 16 staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press release Saturday, the health department revealed that Juniper Village nursing home has reported eight deaths. According to the investigating coroner, five of those deaths are confirmed to be related to COVID-19. The remaining three deaths are probable cases.

The investigation at Juniper Village began about two weeks ago on March 27, according to the release. That's when epidemiologists from Tri-County Health Department notified the Colorado state health department about several COVID-19 cases at their facility. After that, a private lab tested all staff and residents, resulting in a total of 49 confirmed cases.

“We are distressed by the outbreak of COVID-19 at the Juniper Village and the tragic loss of life and extend our deepest sympathy to the families who lost loved ones,” said John M. Douglas, Jr., MD, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department, in the release. “COVID-19 can cause particularly severe illness in older adults, and we appreciate the support of CDPHE in strengthening steps to prevent further illness at this facility.”

The press release also said the state health department will be releasing more information about outbreaks statewide on April 15. That information will include the names of facilities, number of confirmed positive cases among staff and residents, and total of confirmed deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the state's website, there are now 59 outbreaks at "residential and non-hospital health care facilities" in Colorado.

