10 nursing homes in Colorado have coronavirus outbreaks

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Department of Health has released the names and locations of nine of the 10 nursing homes and long-term care facilities that are facing outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Denver Post obtained the names through a public records request. The facilities include two each in Weld and Larimer counties, and one each in El Paso, Chaffee, Arapahoe, Adams and Jefferson counties. The name and location of the 10th facility has not been released.

State health officials had announced outbreaks at five facilities on March 22, but declined to identify them or say how many residents and staff members had tested positive. The state is still not saying how may positive tests are tied to the care centers.

