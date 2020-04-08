Stuck at home all day, Coloradans get out at 8 p.m. to howl

Top Stories

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We have a few guesses as to why nearly a half-million people have joined a group to go outside every night at 8 p.m. and let out a loud howl.

It's fun

They were raised by wolves

They want to see if their dogs will understand them and speak back

They're practicing for Halloween

The luminescent glow of the moon has finally driven them to lunacy

Really, though, it's a movement that started as a way to let out a cathartic yell during coronavirus-related orders to stay at home; and it has since evolved into a way of showing support for medical personnel.

The group was started on Facebook in late March and has ballooned into a horde of howlers. Nearly every night for the past week in Manitou Springs, people could be heard outside howling, yelling, whistling, and even illegally setting off fireworks.

Tuesday night's howl was made even more appropriate with the light of a full moon.

There's not much to it if you want to join in: just go out and howl at 8 p.m.