Pikes Peak Workforce Center starts virtual job fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – In a time when many people are out of work, Pikes Peak Workforce Center is hosting a Spring Virtual Job Fair from April 8 - 30, for job seekers ages 18 and older.

This Spring Job Fair features more than 50 companies that are essential businesses hiring now or in the next month.

A virtual job fair provides job seekers access to dozens of employers in one online platform, with options for online chat. For more information or to register, visit ppwfc.org/annual-spring-job-fair.

For those who are looking for work or have lost their jobs, the Workforce Center provides coaching and guidance regarding applying for Unemployment Insurance benefits. For more information, you can visit https://ppwfc.org/unemployment-resources/ or call 719-667-3700.