Safeway to reduce store capacity, implement ‘one-way’ aisles to slow spread of COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just a day after King Soopers announced they would be reducing the number of shoppers at one time, Safeway and Albertson's announced that they too would be implementing a similar policy.

Safeway said they would be limiting their stores' capacity to 30% of maximum to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a release Tuesday. To further social distancing, customers will now be directed to shop "one-way" down aisles. There will also be a shopping period for senior citizens and other at-risk customers from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesdays.

Lastly, the company said they'll be providing masks for all of their employees, expected to be implemented by the end of the week.