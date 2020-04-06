King Soopers to limit number of customers in stores at one time to slow spread of COVID-19

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Tuesday, all King Soopers will be limiting the number of customers allowed in their stores at one time, said the grocery store chain in a release Monday.

King Soopers officials said stores will cut the number of shoppers to 50% of the international building code's calculate capacity. This is to allow for proper social distancing at all times to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

With the new policy, there will be one shopper per 120 square feet, according to King Soopers.

“King Soopers introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers in a statement.

In addition to the 50% of capacity policy, King Soopers is also now encouraging its associates to wear protective masks and is piloting a one-way aisle shopping plan in some locations.