Pikes Peak Region COVID-19 update, April 7

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Regional Joint Information Center is providing an update Tuesday on the status of COVID-19 in El Paso County a day after Gov. Jared Polis extended a stay-home order through April 26.

The update is being provided by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, as well as CSPD Chief Vince Niski, CSFD Chief Ted Collas, and El Paso County Public Health Deputy Medical Director Dr. Leon Kelly.

Watch below starting at 3 p.m.