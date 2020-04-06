Aurora PD fires officer involved in DUI crash in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Aurora Police Department has fired the officer who was cited for driving under the influence after a crash in northern Colorado Springs last month.

That's according to our partners at 9News, who confirmed the firing of officer Jaired Dozier with APD.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers went to the area of 4900 Montebello Drive to find a single-vehicle crash on March 17. A report from CSPD says a neighbor's doorbell camera caught the vehicle speeding before hitting a tree head-on.

Dozier was cited but not arrested, according to CSPD. A mugshot wasn't taken.

"Officer Dozier's actions do not reflect the professionalism of those who wear this uniform and someone who should represent this organization," interim police chief Vanessa Wilson said to 9News. "Our officers continue to be out in our community, every single day, during this unprecedented time. Their hard work and dedication should not be overshadowed with this one officer's decisions he made while off-duty."