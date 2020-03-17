Aurora police officer cited for DUI after crashing into tree in north Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Another Aurora police officer is making headlines for driving suspected under the influence, but this time, the investigation started with a crash into a tree in Colorado Springs early Tuesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers went to the area of 4900 Montebello Drive to find a single-vehicle crash. A report from CSPD says a neighbor's doorbell camera caught the vehicle speeding before hitting a tree head-on.

CSPD said the driver was transported to a hospital, and a department spokesperson tells us he was served and released for driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as Aurora police officer Jaired Dozier. A mugshot wasn't taken because he wasn't booked into jail.

This is the latest issue involving Aurora police officers after a body camera video showed one officer drunk behind the wheel in his car -- he was never officially charged. Another Aurora officer pleaded guilty to DUI back in January and was sentenced to 20 days in-home detention.