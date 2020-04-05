Motorcycle crash closes Highway 115 near Fremont County line

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash involving a motorcycle closed Highway 115 near the Fremont County line Sunday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol said the call came in just before 1:30 p.m. at milepost 26. The highway closed around 1:45 p.m. to allow for a helicopter to land and transport the victim.

A spokesman with CSP tells us he doesn't know the extent of the motorcyclist's injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

It's unclear when Highway 115 will be reopened. Check back here for updates.