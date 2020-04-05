Juvenile killed in crash east of Colorado Springs on Highway 94

Top Stories

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Saturday night east of Colorado Springs.

It happened on Highway 94 near Enoch Road just after 9 p.m. State Troopers say an eastbound sedan driving on the wrong side of the road struck a westbound SUV.

The adult driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital and with only minor injuries. The juvenile passenger, however, died on scene. State Patrol did not say how hold the child was.

Investigators are looking into whether drugs or alcohol were involved and if charges will be filed against the driver of the sedan, 45-year-old Stephen Mwangi.

CSP asking for any witnesses traveling on Colorado 94 around the time of crash that have not provided a statement to contact Trooper Joshua Yoder at (719) 544-2424