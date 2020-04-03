Snow day brings much needed to distraction to Colorado Springs residents

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday morning people here in Colorado Springs woke up to quite the surprise: Snow, and lots of it with some places getting close to six inches.

Amid stay at home orders and cancelled plans around the state, the April snowfall brought a sense of normalcy back to people’s lives.

Jerry Pixler said, “This is Colorado, this is normal for Colorado. It’s just the current events that are going on in Colorado Springs right now and El Paso County it’s kind of scary.”

While Sean Donohue said, “This would’ve been a snow day if it was normal. Or at least a delay.”

The snow, which blew in overnight, caused slick roads early Friday morning; but some people here in Colorado Springs woke up happy to see it.

“Anytime you get a change in the weather like this when it’s actually not cold enough to wear gloves and I hope people get out and sled,” said Donohue.

As Covid-19 continues to spread and bring fear to people across the nation this snowfall was able to cause a distraction that people really needed.

Pixler said, “This situation is really tragic right now. People are really anxious and apprehensive about this virus that is here and it’s a good concern.”

But even with people out enjoying the elements they still made sure to maintain their social distance from each other.

“People have been getting out we live real close to this park and people have been taking a real advantage of it and keeping their distance which is nice,” said Donohue.

Pixler added, “When we meet and greet each other we keep our distance. Let the dogs do their thing and them play with each other.”

Staying inside has been a struggle for a lot of folks, but the people we spoke with said they are finding ways to keep themselves sane while quarantined.

Pixler would continue by saying, “I love my house but when you’re sitting in it you’re just sitting there and you know you have things to do but you really can’t get them done.”

And Lisa Donohue said it's all about maintaining a routine. “Enjoying these walks. This dog is getting two walks a day so he is really tired. Just trying to keep a routine working from home.”

And if you are not a fan of the snow, warm temperatures are expected to return this weekend.