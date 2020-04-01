Man found with gunshot wound in apartment parking lot near Citadel Mall

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after a man reported being shot in the leg Wednesday morning near the east side of town.

Investigators say he was shot in the leg and found in the parking lot of Pinewood Apartments at 3100 Dale Street.

Police say the victim isn't being cooperative, however, and it's not clear if there are suspects in the shooting or if the man shot himself.

Police say there's no current threat to the public.