Colorado Springs police use cars to stop domestic kidnapping suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police in Colorado Springs got a report that a woman was being held against her will, and officers had to resort to using their own police cruisers to stop the suspect.

A CSPD spokesperson tells KRDO that the department got a call about a domestic kidnapping around 11:30 a.m.

Officers found the vehicle that the suspect was in, but the driver didn't stop. Police ended up using their cruisers to stop the vehicle near Academy Boulevard and Flintridge.

Police say the man was arrested at about 2:30 p.m. for kidnapping and domestic violence. His name will be released later.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, and everyone is accounted for at this time, police said.