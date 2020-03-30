Teachers adjust to life online as E-Learning becomes the new normal

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Normally on the Monday after Spring Break, Emily Hughes would be getting ready to head back to school and see her second-graders.

However, given the circumstances of COVID-19 in Colorado, this year is a little different.

"On Thursday my kids left, I high fived them, hugged them, told them I would see them Monday and then I was told that they keep extending it and I don't know when I'm going to see them again," said Hughes. "I think that's the hardest part of it all."

Hughes has grown close to her class and says this has been quite the adjustment, but she's doing everything she can to help maintain a relationship with her students.

"During this week we want to set up morning meetings because before all of this we had morning meetings every single day where we greet each other and ask funny questions. We plan to keep doing that."

Allison Cortez with District 20 says this is a first and they are all learning together as quickly as they can to implement a system that works. But they're actually a little ahead of the game because of a school bond that was passed in 2016.

"Part of our bond was to adopt a learning management system called 'Schoology.' Essentially it makes e-learning much more valuable and easy," said Cortez.

For D-20 students, they'll be required to do four hours of work four days a week with Monday being a planning day for teachers.

Cortez said, "Teachers can collaborate with each other. They can take classes and webinars on how to use Schoology so that they can feel really comfortable."

So how do they go about teaching a class online?

"I think that's a question we are all trying to figure out. We are doing our best right now," said Hughes.

Hughes says she has three separate websites that help teach math, reading and social studies and other various topics.

"Unfortunately, when they are second graders, we trust our parents and we have to rely very heavily on them right now."

Hughes hopes she can return to her students but understands the severity of the virus. Ultimately, she will do whatever she can to help give her students the education they need whether that be in person or online.