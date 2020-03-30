Colorado Springs King Soopers employee tests positive for COVID-19

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An employee at the King Soopers near Academy Boulevard and Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs has tested positive for COVID-19.

The El Paso County Health Department reported the positive case Monday and said the employee last worked at the store on Saturday.

According to the health department, people are being alerted if they were at that King Soopers on March 19, March 21-25, or on March 28.

The patient hasn't been identified, and King Soopers says it immediately discussed sanitation and cleaning procedures with Public Health after learning the positive case on Sunday night.

If you have symptoms, it's important to isolate yourself.

More than 2,300 cases of coronavirus have been found in Colorado, according to the state's website.