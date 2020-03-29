Firefighters called to house fire in northeast Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon on the northeast side of the city.

The fire was reported in the 2300 block of Collegiate Drive just before 3:30 p.m., said CSFD in a tweet. Fire crews on scene could see smoke billowing from the roof and later learned the flames were confined to the chimney. By 4:07 p.m. the fire was under control.

The damage was severe enough that the homeowners have been displaced, but luckily no one was injured, said CSFD.