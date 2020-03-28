Gov. Polis temporarily suspends in-person notarization requirement

Top Stories

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- In another move intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order Friday allowing notarization to take place remotely.

Ordinarily, a notarial officer must be physically present to perform notarizations. But given the current state of the pandemic and stay-at-home order, the Governor is temporarily suspending the in-person requirement.

"This Executive Order temporarily suspends the requirement to appear personally before notarial officers to perform notarizations, and authorizes the Secretary of State to promulgate and issue temporary emergency rules to permit notarial officers to perform remote notarizations," the order reads.

The order specifies that remote notarizations must take place by "real-time audio-video communication,"such as video conference calls.

The temporary measure expires in 30 days with the possibility of being renewed.

