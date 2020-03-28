Colorado Springs woman arrested for attempted murder in domestic violence stabbing

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is in custody after allegedly stabbing a man during a domestic disturbance Thursday night.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of South 8th Street just after 11 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute. At the scene, officers found an adult male with several serious but not life-threatening stab wounds.

Detectives with the domestic violence unit responded and assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Police tell us that Ashley Cunningham, 29, was arrested for attempted first degree murder and child abuse.

A duty lieutenant tells KRDO that no child was injured during the altercation, but Cunningham was still charged with child abuse because there was a child in the home during the violent incident.