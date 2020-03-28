Colorado Springs firefighters rescue car from 150 yards down steep terrain

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a daring high-angle rescue, firefighters responded to Old Stage Road Friday night to recover a car that had driven off an embankment.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to the scene around 7 p.m. after a car crashed 150 yards down steep terrain.

Firefighters used a rope system rescue the driver. They say that person appeared to be in "stable" condition and was transported to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, says CSFD.