Elderly Pueblo County woman dies due to coronavirus

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The first death connected to coronavirus in Pueblo County has been reported Thursday.

According to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, an 81-year-old woman with COVID-19 died Thursday.

She hasn't been identified, but officials are investigating to see if anyone was in contact with her.

“This is a tragic loss of life and we share our heartfelt condolences with the family," said Randy Evetts, public health director at PDPHE. “This unfortunate loss highlights the seriousness of this virus. Now more than ever, we want to remind our residents to protect yourself, your family, and the community.”

The total number of deaths in Colorado from coronavirus is more than 20 as of Thursday.