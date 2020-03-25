Homeless camp starts grass fire at Academy and Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews were called to a grass fire just south of the Academy Boulevard and Pikes Peak Avenue intersection at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

In an update at 5:40 p.m., police said the fire had been put out and two lanes of southbound Academy in the area reopened.

Firefighters said the fire started in a wooded area that was once a bird sanctuary, and burned less than an acre. No structures are in the area.

"It started in a homeless camp," said Lt. Richard Valdez. "It spread quickly in the dry grass and with the windy conditions. But our fire station is just a few blocks away, so we could respond quickly and extinguish the fire in less than 10 minutes."

Valdez said fires started by homeless camps in the area aren't uncommon.

"We're familiar with the area and know how to work around the thick brush and a winding creek through here," he said.

Academy was closed southbound at Pikes Peak for about half an hour. No injuries were reported but a witness said one person was taken away by ambulance as a precaution.

Update: 2 lanes of Academy Blvd have been reopened and the fire has been put down. One lane will remain closed while CSFD monitors the area for a while. Continue to avoid the area and a reminder to all-we are under a Red Flag warning until 8pm - no open flames are permitted. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 25, 2020

Alert: 1708hrs - A small brush fire is active just South of Academy and Pikes Peak on the west side. CSFD is working the area. No homes are are threatened. Academy is closed southbound at Pikes Peak. Please avoid the area - will update. — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) March 25, 2020