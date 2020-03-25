Extreme fire danger for Southern Colorado

Top Stories

TODAY: Sunny skies are in the forecast today along with some pretty warm temperatures! Highs climb to the 60s to near 80 along and east of the interstate. Mountain cities warm to the 50s this afternoon. Extreme fire danger is a big concern this Wednesday due to strong wind gusts between 30 and 50 mph, coupled with significantly dry air. Because of this, red flag warnings are out from 11am to 8pm for much of eastern Colorado. If you see smoke or fire today, please report it!

TONIGHT: Calming winds with lows cooling to the 30s. Mostly clear skies are in the forecast.

EXTENDED: Fire weather watches are out for the southern half of Colorado for Thursday, but these will likely be upgraded to red flag warnings sometime in the next 24 hours. Winter makes a return for Friday and Saturday as snow showers move back in. This will allow for a huge drop in temperatures for the first part of the weekend. Temps will be back to the 20s, 30s and 40s for a time before we warm back up and dry out for early next week.