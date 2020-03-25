Cyclist hit by car in Colorado Springs dies

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bicyclist who was struck by a sedan Tuesday night has died from his injuries, police said.

The crash involving a blue Dodge sedan happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Wahsatch Avenue. The bicyclist was rushed to the hospital but died of his injuries.

He was identified as 65-year-old Henry Guzman of Colorado Springs.

Police say they don't believe excessive speed or impairment were factors in the crash. No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing.