Words of encouragement found on sidewalks at Children’s Hospital Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As health care professionals work long hours and deal with the stresses of a pandemic, a good Samaritan decided to write some encouraging words thanking the staff at Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs for their service.

The artist didn't leave a calling card, but they did leave messages like "Have a great day!" and "You are appreciated!"

The chalked words were found outside the team member entrance at Children's Hospital and at the Children's Colorado Briargate Specialty Care location.

In response, staffers said their teams are "so appreciative of the outpouring of support we are receiving from the community during this time, and we send our thanks."