Toilet paper ‘ninja’ in Colorado Springs makes surprise deliveries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Toilet paper can be pretty hard to find right now. Luckily, there's a mystery man going around Colorado Springs making stealthy -- and in some cases timely -- deliveries.

The above video was sent to us by Joshua Turner in the area of Circle and Monterey.

A man in a ninja mask is seen walking up to his front porch and dropping off a roll of toilet paper before dashing off into the night.

Did the TP ninja make an appearance at your house? Let us know and send us pictures at krdonews@krdo.com.