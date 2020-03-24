Teen arrested in fatal Colorado Springs shooting

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police tell us they've made an arrest in a fatal shooting that happened Friday evening at Aspen Townhomes on Pikes Peak Avenue.

In an update Tuesday, police said they arrested 18-year-old Micah Brutto for the death of 18-year-old Elijah Bojorquez, both of Colorado Springs. Brutto was arrested Saturday on charges of second degree murder and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, police said.

This is the 15th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020, said police. CSPD investigated three homicides at this time last year.