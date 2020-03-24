WATCH: Colorado Springs mayor addresses social distancing at parks

Top Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The state has encouraged people to go outside and get some fresh air while their work lives have been disrupted, but Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers is clarifying the record on social distancing at parks in the city.

Suthers is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. Watch below:

Suthers isn't expected to issue a stay-at-home order like Denver Mayor Michael Hancock did on Monday. The Colorado Springs mayor told KRDO that people need to take it upon themselves to practice safe social distancing.